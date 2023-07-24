Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Fly Me to the Moon

Jean-Luc asks to learn more about Renée, and Tallinn tells him that she’s never met the young woman — she watches, but makes sure never to be seen. Tallinn also shares Renée’s struggles: depression and anxiety. She’s not doing well, and she may not be on the Europa mission (one that changes history) in three days.

Tallinn shows Picard video of Renée’s therapy sessions, of her self-doubt and numbness, and Jean-Luc is astonished that her therapist is encouraging her to give into her fear. Telling her she’s not ready for the mission. He asks to change the camera angle to see the doctor, and it turns out it’s Q. The omnipotent being is using this young woman to alter the timeline; presumably, if she’s not on the mission, the grim future that Picard and his crew experienced will come to pass.

In the next scene, we’re greeted by a familiar voice: Adam Soong — the first time we’ve seen him, besides the hologram on Eradication Day —i s telling a group of people about the potential of the human genome. Based on what he’s saying, it seems as though he’s advocating for genetic manipulation to unlock “perfection” – eugenics, in other words.

The presentation doesn’t go well, and Soong returns to a (very nice) home, driving his Tesla, and his daughter, Kore greets him. All of a sudden, it becomes clear where the inspiration for the android Soji came from — Kore is played by Isa Briones.

It turns out that Soong is obsessed with the human genome because Kore has a genetic defect that means she can’t even breathe a speck of dust and any exposure to UV light is deadly. He wants to save his daughter, and he doesn’t know how. Soong tells Kore he’ll do anything to cure her, and it’s ominous because it’s easy to see how his desperation might make him the villain.

Then, a flashback to the time with the committee reveals that Soong was involved with military experiments on soldiers. We know that Adam Soong’s descendent, Arik Soong, was working on genetic engineering in the 2100s thanks to the Star Trek: Enterprise episode arc that begins with “Borderland.” It’s possible that the experiments the committee refer to are tied to Khan Noonien Singh and the Augments, who we learn about in The Original Series episode “Space Seed” and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.