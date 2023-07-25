Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1

The question for me, now, is whether Picard will be cured by the end of the season, or his death sentence will continue to hang over him into season 2 (and beyond, if the show continues to be renewed). I don’t honestly have a theory here. I could see it going either way, but for the character’s sake, I hope he finds some respite from the diagnosis so he can truly enjoy these last years out among the stars.

Back to the episode, the Borg cube didn’t fare as well as La Sirena, and the team decides to head out and check for survivors before going to Soji’s settlement. I honestly expected them to split up, so the fact that they decided to stick together underlines that this is a found family. They’re a unit now, a real crew.

On the cube, the team reunites with Elnor and Seven and gets the sad news about what happened to Hugh. The ex-Borg are working on getting the ship back up and running, which means the crew finally has access to long-range sensors . . . and the readings aren’t good. There are 218 Romulan Warbirds headed for the planet.

Their time aboard the Borg cube is all too short, and I certainly hope we get more Seven and Elnor time in the finale, or even in season 2. Picard’s “That’s all on you now!” is hopefully a signal that we’ll see more of Seven’s work in some form. (Maybe even a spin-off!)

The La Sirena crew finally arrives at the android settlement, and it appears to be an idyllic place where beautiful people live in peace and harmony. We quickly learn, though, that there’s more going on underneath the surface. They are greeted by Arkana, who has Data’s yellow eyes, and she recognizes Jean-Luc as Data’s captain. It’s unclear whether she shares some of Data’s memories, thanks to the fractal neuronic cloning, or whether these synthetics have been taught about Data and his life. I hope that’s something we learn more about in the finale.

And then, a familiar face: Brent Spiner strides onto the screen, confident as ever. No, it’s not a human-looking Data. He’s Alton Inigo Soong, the son of Data’s creator, Noonien Soong.

This is where canon gets murky. We know Noonien Soong was married when he was living on Omicron Theta and created Data. That much is covered in The Next Generation episode “Inheritance.” It’s completely possible that Juliana could have had a son in the short time they were together.