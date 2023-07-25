Recap: Star Trek: Picard — Broken Pieces

On the Borg cube, Elnor is hiding out, waiting for rescue, and it arrives just in time, in the style you’d expect from Seven of Nine. Her casual, “Where’s Hugh?” is painful on multiple levels, as it reminds us of the fate of our one of our favorite ex-Borg, but also makes it clear that there’s backstory there we will likely never get to see (except perhaps in a book or comic). The hug Elnor gives Seven is absolutely perfect.

Seven begins regenerating the Borg cube and creates an entirely new collective among the local Borg — with herself as queen. There are so many interesting discussions to be had here, from the ethics of using drones this way, knowing that they can be reclaimed as individuals, to Seven’s statement that she might not want to release them once she’s finished (what has she learned since the end of Voyager?) But Seven recognizes she has no choice in the matter if she wants to take back the cube — and she does in a very cool scene (that does not in any way require her to remove any clothing, thankfully). Narissa responds by murdering the drones in stasis. The ex-Borg overwhelm her, but she once again escapes. In the end, Seven takes the cube back and is able to disconnect from this new Collective she’s created.

From the second he sees Soji, Ríos begins acting very strangely. It quickly becomes clear that Dahj and Soji weren’t the first of Data’s daughters, and that he’s come across one of their previous incarnations — Giana, in this case. Raffi spends the bulk of the episode piecing together Ríos’s relationship with her, as well as the truth behind the synth attack on Mars: The Conclave of Eight isn’t a secret organization, it’s the name of the system where the Zhat Vash holds their initiation rites and where the warning is located.