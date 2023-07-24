Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Assimilation

They decide to try and find the Watcher by tracking any alien technology or subspace signals — it’s as good of a place as any to start. Seven, Raffi, and Rios head to Los Angeles, while Jurati and Picard stay behind on the ship and try to help the Borg Queen.

Before the group leaves, Jurati warns them not to do anything that might draw attention — after all, they don’t want to change the timeline even more than it’s already been altered. Then Agnes and Picard get to work. Jean-Luc theorizes that the Borg Queen is trying to communicate — she just can’t do it verbally. They might be able to enter her mind and help, but there’s a problem. Because she knows Jean-Luc’s mind intimately from his time as Locutus, he wouldn’t be able to resist her assimilation attempts for long enough to revive her.

Agnes, on the other hand, is an unknown quantity. Over Jean-Luc’s strenuous objections, she decides to hook herself up to the Borg Queen. She thinks it’s safe because Jean-Luc will be talking to her subconscious while her active mind enters the queen’s. He'll be able to pull her out if it seems as though the Borg Queen is winning and assimilating her.

The transporters aren’t exactly working well, so Raffi, Seven, and Rios materialize near each other in Los Angeles, but not together. Their aim is to get to the highest point in the city and scan for alien signals. They grab subspace relays to ensure the La Sirena can find them to bring them back, and then they head out into yet another strange new world.

Raffi and Seven end up near one another and find each other quickly; Rios isn’t so lucky. He materializes a few stories up and falls hard on the concrete — it’s unclear how bad his injuries are, but it doesn’t look good. After making it clear he didn’t want to go to a hospital, Rios is taken to a clinic. He drops his subspace relay and a kid picks it up.