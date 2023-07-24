Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - That Hope is You, Part 2

Twelve installments have boldly come and gone, all leading up to the pivotal third season finale that will set the future course for both the U.S.S. Discovery-A’s crew and Star Trek: Discovery itself. Peril abounds as Saru’s away team suffers through radiation sickness on the dilithium planet. Saru and Dr. Culber fear that their words could upset Su’Kal and cause another Burn, but the situation improves when Adira arrives (in Xahean form!) with medication and Gray Tal, who has been holographically made visible to the entire party by the Khi’eth’s computer.

Meanwhile, an intense space battle rages around Federation Headquarters, with the Viridian firing on the refuge’s shields in the hopes of permitting Osyraa to retain the stolen spore drive. Captured by the Emerald Chain, Michael Burnham convinces Admiral Vance to trust her and allow Discovery’s retreat, as the Sylvia Tilly-led bridge crew and DOT-23s fight their way through the corridors. The Discovery and Viridian go to warp with Starfleet and a small armada of Ni’Var vessels in pursuit, but Osyraa nevertheless elects to turn off life support on the lower decks as a means to suffocate Tilly’s team.

In sickbay, Aurellio refuses Zareh’s request to use a neural lock on Cleveland “Book” Booker to compel the Kwejian native into revealing a safe route to the dilithium planet. The human scientist pleads for Osyraa to show mercy, but the Orion’s affection for Aurellio immediately evaporates. Osyraa chokes her “friend” into unconsciousness and stands by as Zareh tortures Book. Fortunately, Burnham takes advantage of her proximity to Book and activates a quarantine field, shielding the pair from Osyraa and facilitating a quick getaway.