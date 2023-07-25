RECAP: Absolute Candor Throws Picard into High Gear

With the debut of the fourth episode of Star Trek: Picard, we’re past the opening act of the show and are now in the thick of things. Each episode thus far has opened with a flashback or a dream sequence disguised as a visit to the past, and “Absolute Candor” is no different. This time, we see Jean-Luc’s interactions on a new Romulan settlement planet, called Vashti, which is a thriving, vibrant colony.

He clearly is at home with these people, among the Romulans he’s working to save. He visits the Qowat Milat, a sect of Romulan warrior assassin nuns (quite possibly the coolest thing ever), where he visits with Elnor, a young boy being brought up there. The sect is female-only, so he doesn’t quite belong, and it’s clear that he sees Jean-Luc as a sort of father figure. And it’s heartwarming to see Picard so at ease with a child when we know he isn’t usually overly fond of children.

In the movie Generations, Jean-Luc grapples with the death of his brother Robert and his nephew, René, (first introduced so well in The Next Generation episode “Family”) coming to terms with the fact that he’ll be the last of the Picards. Perhaps he sees Elnor as a sort of son, the offspring he’s never had. Either way, it’s rare to see Jean-Luc as jolly as he was among Zani (played by the excellent Amirah Vann) and the other Romulans. It’s so sad to watch it, knowing that this happiness cannot last— while on Vashti, Jean-Luc gets the call from Raffi that synths have attacked Mars. He promises to be back soon, but viewers know that won’t happen.