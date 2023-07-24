Quiz: Which Star Trek Planet Is This?

Star Trek is all about exploring the galaxy, which is at the heart of the brand-new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, now streaming on Paramount+.

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) as they explore new stars and planets aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before James T. Kirk boards the illustrious starship.

WATCH: Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Now on Paramount+!

To commemorate the exciting new Star Trek series, we want to put your knowledge to the test. Starfleet has explored hundreds of planets, how many can you name with pictures and clues?

Take the quiz below and witness the expansion of the Star Trek universe by watching Strange New Worlds on Paramount+.