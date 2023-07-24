Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Series

    Published Jun 16, 2022

    Quiz: Which Picard Are You?

    The answer may surprise you! Take the quiz below to be matched with an iconic iteration of Jean-Luc Picard.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Which Picard Are You

    startrek.com

    Star Trek fans first met Captain Jean-Luc Picard 35 years ago. Since then he has gone on to become one of the most iconic characters of all time.

    Picard has gone through many iterations. Whether it’s by playing a character in the holodeck, being transported to another time and place by Q, experiencing a Borg assimilation or evolving with wisdom and experience over the years – Picard keeps fans on their toes.

    In honor of Captain Picard Day, we created this quiz to match your personality with the version of Picard you are most like. All you have to do is answer the questions and share the result with your friends.

    To keep up with Picard’s many adventures, be sure to stream The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Now, it’s time to take the quiz. Engage!

    Which Picard are you? Take the quiz to find out:

