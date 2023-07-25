Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Nov 21, 2017

    PREVIEW: Discovery Official Collector's Edition Guide

    PREVIEW: Discovery Official Collector's Edition Guide

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery – Official Collector’s Edition, available November 28 from Titan Books, is the essential hardcover guide to the galaxy’s newest Star Trek television series. Over the course of 96 pages, it takes fans behind the scenes and into the strange new worlds of Discovery, and is packed with amazing images, including production artwork and exclusive prop photography, as well as extensive features.

    Star Trek: Discovery – Official Collector’s Edition will cost $12.21. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase it.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

