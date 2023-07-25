Published Nov 21, 2017
PREVIEW: Discovery Official Collector's Edition Guide
Star Trek: Discovery – Official Collector’s Edition, available November 28 from Titan Books, is the essential hardcover guide to the galaxy’s newest Star Trek television series. Over the course of 96 pages, it takes fans behind the scenes and into the strange new worlds of Discovery, and is packed with amazing images, including production artwork and exclusive prop photography, as well as extensive features.
Star Trek: Discovery – Official Collector’s Edition will cost $12.21. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase it.