Play Star Trek Fleet Command On The Big Screen!

The Fleet Command universe is expanding in more ways than one and you can now battle it out on a bigger screen!David Eckelberry, Vice President and General Manager of Star Trek™ Fleet Command talks more about bringing the Star Trek universe to another platform saying, “The team at Scopely and DIGIT, our Dublin-based Scopely Studio, have long been looking forward to welcoming PC players to the Fleet Command community and providing flexibility to existing mobile players. The PC launch of this experienceis an exciting way for us to meet players where they are and give them opportunities to engage with fans and gamers across platforms. Together, we hope to build an even more enjoyable and lasting experience.”

Head over tostartrekfleetcommand.comto register and log into Star Trek Fleet Command on PC. And, be sure to check in often - Fleet Command will be hosting special giveaways & events to celebrate.

Star TrekFleet Command is available to play for free on PC and mobile devices. Play Now!