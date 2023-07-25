Published Jul 30, 2019
Drink in the News of Chateau Picard Wine
Wines That Rock introduces new 'Trek'-inspired wines, including one from the real Chateau Picard.
Let’s all raise a toast to Wines That Rock, which has introduced Star Trek Wines – including a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel -- a collection of special vintages inspired by the vast Star Trek universe.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer
Star Trek: The Next Generation fans and anyone who has seen the trailers for the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series know that Chateau Picard is Jean-Luc Picard’s family vineyard in France’s La Barre region. What they may not be aware of is the fact that Chateau Picard is also the name of an award-winning, multi-generational vineyard in the Bordeaux region of France. Wines that Rock has joined forces with the actual Chateau Picard vineyard to introduce the 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux, which is an 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot blend that is subtly smoky and spicy with a bright, fresh, clean-tasting style. The wine spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new.
"We knew there actually was a Chateau Picard wine being made for several generations in Bordeaux France, long before there was a Jean-Luc Picard," said Howard Jackowitz, co-founder of Wines That Rock, "The actual Chateau Picard makes a Cru Bourgeois in Bordeaux that is highly regarded and sought after. Obviously, there was no mention of Star Trek’s Jean-Luc on the bottles, as it was the legacy family’s winery from Bordeaux. No connection other than the name. So, working together with the Star Trek production team and Chateau Picard wine makers in France, we crafted this limited-edition wine with Jean-Luc’s family label and the wine from this 5th generation vineyard. It’s been a fun process!"
Then there’s the United Federation of Planets wine, a 2017 Old Vine Zinfandel from across the Dry Creek & Russian River Valleys in Sonoma County, CA. A blend of 87% Zinfandel, 12% Petit Sirah and 1% Syrah, it boasts aromatics of concentrated strawberry, blackberry and plum preserves with a chewy-layered mid-palate filled with hints of white peppercorn, sweet red and black fruit.
Wines that Rock will offer an initial 1701 two-bottle combo packs that include a numbered, limited edition of the United Federation of Planets Special Reserve, and the first 1701 collectors will also have priority notices on all future releases. Additionally, the wines will be featured this week at Star Trek Las Vegas, which runs July 31 to August 4 at the Rio Hotel & Suites.
“Star Trek Wines has brought out the true passions of our entire team," said Jackowitz. "It was a great opportunity to work with the CBS Consumer Products team and award-winning winemakers to create a collection with such a rich backstory. Our goal has been to produce small batch, limited-edition, collectible wines that we as fans want to own. This is what we are all about: creating a product that is authentic, fun and connects with fans."
For additional details, visit www.startrekwines.com.