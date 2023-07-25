Drink in the News of Chateau Picard Wine

Star Trek: The Next Generation fans and anyone who has seen the trailers for the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series know that Chateau Picard is Jean-Luc Picard’s family vineyard in France’s La Barre region. What they may not be aware of is the fact that Chateau Picard is also the name of an award-winning, multi-generational vineyard in the Bordeaux region of France. Wines that Rock has joined forces with the actual Chateau Picard vineyard to introduce the 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux, which is an 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot blend that is subtly smoky and spicy with a bright, fresh, clean-tasting style. The wine spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new.

"We knew there actually was a Chateau Picard wine being made for several generations in Bordeaux France, long before there was a Jean-Luc Picard," said Howard Jackowitz, co-founder of Wines That Rock, "The actual Chateau Picard makes a Cru Bourgeois in Bordeaux that is highly regarded and sought after. Obviously, there was no mention of Star Trek’s Jean-Luc on the bottles, as it was the legacy family’s winery from Bordeaux. No connection other than the name. So, working together with the Star Trek production team and Chateau Picard wine makers in France, we crafted this limited-edition wine with Jean-Luc’s family label and the wine from this 5th generation vineyard. It’s been a fun process!"