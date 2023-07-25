Picard Movie & TV Blu-ray Collection Coming in October

Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection, in addition to the movies and feature-length episodes, will be loaded with more than 10 hours of previously released special features. Fans can expect commentaries (Jonathan Frakes, Mike & Denise Okuda, David Carson, and more), B-T-S and character/actor featurettes (Making "Chain of Command," Marina Sirtis: The Counselor Is In, Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute, etc.), gag reels, deleted scenes, episode promos, and more.

The U.S. release of Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection on October 15 will be followed by releases on October 21 in the UK, October 23 in Australia, and November 7 in Germany.