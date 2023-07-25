Published Jul 29, 2019
Picard Movie & TV Blu-ray Collection Coming in October
Get ready for 'Picard' with a six-disc set of 'TNG' movies and episodes.
Think of it as the ultimate primer to get you ready for Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. CBS Home Entertainment, on October 15, will release Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection on Blu-ray, a six-disc set that will include all four Star Trek: The Next Generation movies and two feature-length TV episodes. More specifically, that encompasses Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis, as well as a pair of TNG's finest, most-memorable two-parters, "The Best of Both Worlds" and "Chain of Command," reconfigured to play seamlessly like movies.
Also included will be an exclusive 16-page Star Trek comic book from IDW Publishing.
Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection, in addition to the movies and feature-length episodes, will be loaded with more than 10 hours of previously released special features. Fans can expect commentaries (Jonathan Frakes, Mike & Denise Okuda, David Carson, and more), B-T-S and character/actor featurettes (Making "Chain of Command," Marina Sirtis: The Counselor Is In, Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute, etc.), gag reels, deleted scenes, episode promos, and more.
The U.S. release of Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection on October 15 will be followed by releases on October 21 in the UK, October 23 in Australia, and November 7 in Germany.