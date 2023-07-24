'Persistence of Vision' is Essential Halloween Viewing

When I was a child, three things near scared me to death — aneurysms, the dark, and an episode of Star Trek: Voyager.

It’s much easier to quantify the first two. My family cared for a small, yappy dog who unexpectedly died from brain rupture; the woods behind my house were filled with coyotes, and when I gazed into the night through my bedroom window, I could hear (or imagine) their howls all too frequently. Both were terrors of my relative present.

Star Trek: Voyager, though? Not so much. If anything, the UPN flagship show was a weekly respite from my childhood woes of bullying and classroom-spurned anxiety. The journeys of Captain Janeway and crew offered comfort in the fantastical; my over-active mind did not. U.S.S. Voyager was my break from reality and, more importantly, myself.