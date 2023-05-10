Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Apr 27, 2023

    Patrick Stewart Learns Mila Kunis is a Star Trek Super Fan

    The pair join the late show's penultimate episode!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Patrick Stewart at The Late Late Show with James Corden with actress Mila Kunis

    Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

    Last night, Star Trek: Picard's titular lead Sir Patrick Stewart made a guest appearance on the penultimate episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden celebrating the conclusion of both series.

    Both host and Stewart were joined by Corden's very first guest eight years ago, Mila Kunis. To Stewart's surprise, he learned that Kunis is not only a Star Trek super fan, but specifically a Captain Jean-Luc Picard fan. How much of a super fan is Kunis? To prove her chops, she rapped the Picard-tribute ringtone she had for him.

    Meanwhile, Stewart shocked Kunis and the audience by revealing how the iconic role he's played for over three decades actually led to him sending a Concorde jet into supersonic speeds.

    To see more of the appearance, watch the clip below!

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Topics

    Related

