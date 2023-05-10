Patrick Stewart Learns Mila Kunis is a Star Trek Super Fan

Last night, Star Trek: Picard's titular lead Sir Patrick Stewart made a guest appearance on the penultimate episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden celebrating the conclusion of both series.

Both host and Stewart were joined by Corden's very first guest eight years ago, Mila Kunis. To Stewart's surprise, he learned that Kunis is not only a Star Trek super fan, but specifically a Captain Jean-Luc Picard fan. How much of a super fan is Kunis? To prove her chops, she rapped the Picard-tribute ringtone she had for him.

Meanwhile, Stewart shocked Kunis and the audience by revealing how the iconic role he's played for over three decades actually led to him sending a Concorde jet into supersonic speeds.

To see more of the appearance, watch the clip below!