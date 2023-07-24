Published Sep 28, 2020
On Lower Decks, First Contacts Are Animated
Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, and Jerry O’Connell share their first impressions of their new Lower Decks characters.
First impressions are key to a solid First Contact. At least, that’s what Star Trek has tried to teach viewers, even if the captains and crews haven’t always made a good impression themselves. When joining the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks, series stars Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, and Jerry O’Connell definitely had strong first impressions of their characters. We got the chance to ask them about their First Contacts with their new characters below.
Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi)
Meet Ensign D'Vana Tendi
“I liked that she was green! I automatically knew that she's this outsider who's going to be coming in with fresh eyes. I really liked her haircut. She has a bit of an edge, and I think she's going to come into it even as the show progresses. But I liked her sense of style and she's not afraid to express herself or censors herself in any way. She's not looking to make herself seem like something that she's not.”
Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford)
Meet Rutherford From Star Trek: Lower Decks
“My first impression was this guy is saying a lot of words that I don't know as a human being, and it made me a little nervous about the character. But seeing the excitement and the intention with the words that were around those made me excited to play Rutherford. Also, I thought the description of his character was really cool. So I was really excited about it. And he's got the lines in his hair. He's a cool dude.”
Jerry O’Connell (Commander Ransom)
“My first impression of him was that he probably needs a few visits to Starfleet human resources, that's for sure. But, that's the character to play. And in the end, he is a kiss-ass. He's a Starfleet kiss-ass. I am playing him, so I have to defend him a little bit. His choices are what he believes is best, not only for the U.S.S. Cerritos. He's a dedicated officer.”
What were your first impressions of the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos? Let us know @StarTrek on all things social, and keep watching Star Trek: Lower Decks!