On Cardassia, Literature Shapes Society

Bashir isn't as enchanted, however, and he tells Garak that he finds it dull because, in his words, "all of the characters lead selfless lives of duty to the state, grow old, and die. Then the next generation comes along and does it all over again." Garak, however, finds The Never Ending Sacrifice to be a work of art precisely because of such a rigid, authoritarian structure.

Although I don't think anyone would refer to Garak as someone easily duped, his entire upbringing on Cardassia was based around a strict set of principles that guided both his thoughts and actions. As the son of the leader of the Obsidian Order, he would have been taught (like all good Cardassian citizens) that there is no greater purpose or honor in life than giving everything you have to the state.

However, Garak's strict upbringing also meant that he would have every reason to hate and reject everything taught to him by his father. His mother was murdered, he was exiled by the world he tried to defend, but he nevertheless continued to find pleasure in literature that glorified obedience to the state. Garak, one of the sharpest minds in the Star Trek universe, seems to have been conditioned by the state to find beauty in the constant servitude depicted in the repetitive epics — an indication of the extent to which the Cardassian government was able to foster loyalty in its citizens.