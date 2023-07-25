Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Nov 8, 2012

    October TOS Retro Art Prints Now Mighty Fine T-Shirts

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Juan Ortiz hit a home run last month with his Star Trek Retro Art Prints devoted to “The Trouble with Tribbles,” “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” “Catspaw” and “The Alternative Factor.” And now those colorful, inventive prints are getting the tee-shirt treatment courtesy of Mighty Fine. Click on the photos below for links to purchase; it should be no Tribble at all. Each shirt costs $25.

