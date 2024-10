FanSets is once again adding to its line of Star Trek pins, with fans now able to purchase Star Trek: Discovery pins featuring Captain Lorca, Burnham - Silver, Saru - Gold, Tilly, Lt. Stamets and the U.S.S. Discovery. The ship pin costs $9.95 each, while the character pins are priced at $5.95 apiece.

Visit www.fansets.com for the full Discovery collection.