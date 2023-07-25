Neville Page Talks Discovery's Creatures, Props & More

What's it like to see a crowd in a half-hour line to get in to see things you designed?

The thing that's so different about this convention versus other conventions, namely San Diego Comic-Con and Monsterpalooza, is those conventions have multiple franchises and interests. Here, it's myopically focused on Star Trek. Everyone has their favorite, Next Generationversus The Original Series, etc., and we, of course, have Discovery, but the one thing that’s universally consistent, and I'm only learning this by being here now, is the depth, level and importance of what these shows are and what they mean to people. In having conversations with the fans I've realized this is a dedicated audience that loves it and enjoys the ride, and really pays attention to every detail. I knew that going into it, really, and I've always conducted myself to design things so that they are meaningful, and thank goodness because now I realize it's very relevant with Trek. For a lot of people, Trek is a mirror for their lives. It's a place to live and experience certain things through their lives and through the characters’ lives. Having worked in the medical field, which I did for many years, I've worked with a lot of people with disabilities (and designed wheelchairs for them). There's a lot of fans who have disabilities. The demographic is very broad with the Trek fan base, but I've realized that when we're creating something for them it isn't just a passing fancy, or an amusement for that moment and then they go onto the next blockbuster, onto the next TV series. For Trek fans, it’s all super-relevant. That's where, again, I go back to I'm glad we put the effort in at the beginning.

What is the payoff?

The payoff is they get it. Everyone's resistant to change and new things, of course, and I get that, as am I, but the payoff is now seeing everyone react to what we’ve done. Glenn and I, when we did our panel, I went into it with trepidation knowing there are the Klingon fans of the traditional aesthetic, the traditional appearance, and here we are bringing up stuff that's way different. Then, when we were starting to explain things, you could see in the audience of almost 6,000 people that they were thinking, “Oh, so you did think it through,” because the assumption, which is OK, is you just did whatever for yourselves. No, we thought it through and it is all done with love and respect for the fans and the franchise.