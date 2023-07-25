Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published May 22, 2017

    McFarlane to Create Discovery Toys

    McFarlane to Create Discovery Toys

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery figures, role-play weapons and accessories will be created by McFarlane Toys, it was announced today. McFarlane Toys will also create merchandise spanning the entire Star Trek universe, ranging from Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generationto the feature films.

    The initial line will highlight two of Trek's most-iconic characters, Captain James T. Kirk and Captain Jean-Luc Picard, who will be represented by fully articulated 7-inch figures. These figures will debut in window-box collector packaging and feature such familiar accessories as phasers and communicators. Various characters from the highly anticipated Discovery and other Trek adaptations will follow.

    Star Trek is hands down one of the most-groundbreaking and innovative franchises in the history of entertainment,” said Todd McFarlane, owner and CEO of McFarlane Toys. “We plan on carrying that forward with our upcoming toy lines, giving fans a fresh and detailed look, that their favorite characters deserve.”

    McFarlane’s Kirk and Picard toys will be available in the Spring of 2018 at major retailers worldwide starting at an MSRP: $19.99. For more information about McFarlane Toys, visit McFarlane.com as well as the McFarlane social media channels -- on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram -- for updates and news.

