How Lwaxana Troi Became Our Space Aunt

This arrangement Lwaxana shares with both Alexander and Odo is a painfully familiar one to many of us. Many of us grew up in a family where we had no allies, or maybe just one. Maybe there was one aunt who was sort of odd, maybe she was the one who got out of your small backward town, or just belonged to a slightly more progressive church. She was the one you could come out to, when you couldn’t tell your parents yet. She was the one who would help you dye your hair or drive you to Planned Parenthood. She was the one who understood that you couldn’t let your life be ordinary, and you knew that just by looking at her. The moments when you melted into her skirt and slipped into the proverbial mud with her came later. What came first was her swanning into the room in clothes you couldn’t ignore and declaring herself the holder of the sacred chalice, and you believed in every word she said.

The many facets of Lwaxana carry on in licensed Star Trek novels, where she’s a hero in the Dominion War’s Battle of Betazed. She’s also the hero of countless fan-fiction portrayals where she takes on this exact role for the people who need her most — our horny, campy Space Aunt who always has the right wig for the occasion and is ready to accept us at our weirdest. She is a role model of flashy self-importance, liberated sexuality, a representative of her people, and a proponent of interspecies coupling. She’s not queer in the text, but she’s so closely modeled on the kind of Liz Taylor-esque, iconic drag-inspired grand dame that it’s almost impossible to separate her from that context. Space Aunt Lwaxana is the ultimate ally; the one who is always ready to accept who you are and fight for your right to be it.