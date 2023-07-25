The Retro Interview: Majel Barrett

She attended Flora Stone Mather College of Western Reserve University (now Case Western University) for one year before transferring down to the University of Miami. "I always kid everybody and say I majored in Underwater Basket Weaving," Barrett laughs, "but I actually had a major and minor in Radio & Drama/TV."

There was no specific actress that Barrett tried to emulate as she trained to become a professional. "I just wanted to be a damn fine actress," she says. "I saw stardom, fame, and notoriety, but mostly I saw work and ability. I can’t honestly say that I had an idol at that time. I loved Katharine Hepburn. I still do. But I would like to be great on my own, in my own way, and do the best that I possibly can."

The year 1969 saw both the cancellation of the first Star Trek TV series and the marriage of Barrett and Roddenberry. They had met some years before Star Trek, as Barrett explains. "I knew him when I went over to Screen Gems for the first time on interviews. I was introduced to him, and we just became friends for two or three years. I would stop by when I was on the studio lot, and we would have coffee or something. There were no romantic interludes. We became good friends before we ever managed to start dating. And from that point on, it was kismet."