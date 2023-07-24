Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 5, 2021

    Listen to the First Track From the Star Trek: Lower Decks Soundtrack

    A main theme worthy of a great second contact

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Volume 1—Original Series Soundtrack, Coming Soon!

    StarTrek.com

    Relive some of your favorite Star Trek: Lower Decks moments with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Volume 1—Original Series Soundtrack, featuring music from the first and second season of the series, from Lakeshore Records. The 53-track album, featuring an epic orchestrated original score by composer Chris Westlake (Castle Rock), will be available digitally October 8.

    Listen to the first track, the triumphant main theme for the show, here on StarTrek.com:

    Check out the album art and track listing below, and listen to the full soundtrack on your favorite streaming platform today!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    StarTrek.com

    Track List

    1. Main Titles
    2. Romulan Prison
    3. Leg Day
    4. Strange Energies
    5. The Time Of His Life
    6. Riker's Plan
    7. Stay Alert, Stay Alive
    8. Mistress Of The Winter Constellation
    9. The Black Mountain
    10. Mariner's Secret
    11. A Compromise!
    12. Delicate Dooplers
    13. Ejecting the Warp Core
    14. Stumbling on History
    15. City Escape
    16. Pakled Spy
    17. Making Tendi Laugh
    18. Lord Agimus
    19. Marooned
    20. Agimus Reigns
    21. Temporal Black Hole
    22. The Lower Decks
    23. I Am Available For Chess
    24. A New Officer
    25. Red Alarm
    26. Death Battle
    27. What Are Your Orders, Captain?
    28. Departing Space Dock
    29. Getting Desperate
    30. I Can See
    31. Into The Unknown
    32. Standing Down
    33. Don't Date Barnes
    34. Welcome To The Cerritos
    35. Humble Farmers
    36. Finding The Cure
    37. Swords and Spears
    38. Ransom vs. Vindor
    39. Saving Lives
    40. Failed Ascension
    41. Division 14
    42. The Farm Cures All
    43. Saying Goodbye
    44. The Cleaner
    45. The Cerritos
    46. Today You Die!
    47. The Real Mariner
    48. Self Destruct Timer
    49. Pakled Attack
    50. Badgey Gets Loose
    51. Memory Loss
    52. End Titles
    53. Bonus Track: batlh vIpoQ!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

