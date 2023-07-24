Listen to the First Track From the Star Trek: Lower Decks Soundtrack

Relive some of your favorite Star Trek: Lower Decks moments with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Volume 1—Original Series Soundtrack, featuring music from the first and second season of the series, from Lakeshore Records. The 53-track album, featuring an epic orchestrated original score by composer Chris Westlake (Castle Rock), will be available digitally October 8.

Listen to the first track, the triumphant main theme for the show, here on StarTrek.com:

Check out the album art and track listing below, and listen to the full soundtrack on your favorite streaming platform today!