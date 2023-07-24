Published Oct 5, 2021
Listen to the First Track From the Star Trek: Lower Decks Soundtrack
A main theme worthy of a great second contact
Relive some of your favorite Star Trek: Lower Decks moments with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Volume 1—Original Series Soundtrack, featuring music from the first and second season of the series, from Lakeshore Records. The 53-track album, featuring an epic orchestrated original score by composer Chris Westlake (Castle Rock), will be available digitally October 8.
Listen to the first track, the triumphant main theme for the show, here on StarTrek.com:
Check out the album art and track listing below, and listen to the full soundtrack on your favorite streaming platform today!
Track List
- Main Titles
- Romulan Prison
- Leg Day
- Strange Energies
- The Time Of His Life
- Riker's Plan
- Stay Alert, Stay Alive
- Mistress Of The Winter Constellation
- The Black Mountain
- Mariner's Secret
- A Compromise!
- Delicate Dooplers
- Ejecting the Warp Core
- Stumbling on History
- City Escape
- Pakled Spy
- Making Tendi Laugh
- Lord Agimus
- Marooned
- Agimus Reigns
- Temporal Black Hole
- The Lower Decks
- I Am Available For Chess
- A New Officer
- Red Alarm
- Death Battle
- What Are Your Orders, Captain?
- Departing Space Dock
- Getting Desperate
- I Can See
- Into The Unknown
- Standing Down
- Don't Date Barnes
- Welcome To The Cerritos
- Humble Farmers
- Finding The Cure
- Swords and Spears
- Ransom vs. Vindor
- Saving Lives
- Failed Ascension
- Division 14
- The Farm Cures All
- Saying Goodbye
- The Cleaner
- The Cerritos
- Today You Die!
- The Real Mariner
- Self Destruct Timer
- Pakled Attack
- Badgey Gets Loose
- Memory Loss
- End Titles
- Bonus Track: batlh vIpoQ!
