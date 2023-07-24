How Lieutenant Commander Shelby Raised the Bar for Equality

By the time Commander Shelby enters the workforce in the 24th Century, women should have (hopefully) been earning equal pay for a while. Of course, people are no longer using money in the 24th Century, but we’ll take the wins where we can get them. Shelby, is the embodiment of what a woman can be when not saddled with a pay gap. She’s not forced into the role of ‘the nice girl’ who does all the hard work in the office, yet is repeatedly told to wait for her turn at career advancement. She doesn’t need to fear making her professional goals widely known, lest she be seen as “overly aggressively” by her male peers. She needn’t overthink the perfect moment to interject in a meeting without seeming bossy. Unburdened and unbothered by any of that, Shelby simply goes out and gets whatever the hell she wants. And what she wants just so happens to be Riker’s job.

In her two episodes, Shelby didn’t always go by the book. If she saw the need to go down to the planet’s surface before the rest of the Away Team reported for duty, she went. If she wanted to push back against Riker’s “safe” decisions, she spoke up. She was spring-loaded to act first, then discuss later. Whereas Troi, Crusher, and Guinan served as nurturers for the crew's minds and bodies, Commander Shelby didn’t have these inclinations. In an early '90s TV landscape when even career-woman Murphy Brown had a baby, it felt revelatory for a show like Star Trek to acknowledge two simple truths — Not all women have the nurturing gene, and not all women want to hear your feelings. Some women are all-business, and that needs to be normalized the same way it is for male characters. When Picard is captured by the Borg, it’s Shelby that leads the Away Team to recover the Captain — essentially going where no woman had gone before. At that point in Star Trek’s history, you’d have to go back to the unaired The Original Series pilot, “The Cage,” with Majel Barrett as “Number One,” to see a woman in a comparable position of authority.