Julian Bashir Helped Me Make Trek My Own

Even before the genetic enhancement plot debuted, Bashir’s trans loneliness could be said to have manifested in other ways, specifically in how relentlessly he pursued Dax in earlier seasons. Already upheld by fans as a landmark of queer representation for the same-sex kiss in season four’s “Rejoined,” Dax also canonically exists as a genderfluid character due to the nature of the Trill. In Deep Space Nine’s premiere, Dax’s host shifts from Curzon to Jadzia, a transition of physical bodies and also of gender. This colors her interactions with those who knew Curzon before: Sisko affectionately calls Jadzia “old man,” and Curzon’s Klingon friends call upon her to help fulfill his blood oath. Jadzia and Curzon are treated simultaneously as the same yet different people, tracing the through-line connecting them while recognizing their discrete identities, just as one might with a trans person who has transitioned.

In the earlier seasons, with his need to stay closeted and the repressed self-loathing later revealed to O’Brien, Bashir is undoubtedly under intense internal strain. It’s then when he meets Jadzia, who outwardly displays all the confidence in the quadrant. On the surface his dogged flirting comes across as a generic expression of heterosexual desire, but reading Bashir as a trans man through his Augment status complicates this. While of course he could be drawn based on physical attraction, he could also be searching for connection based on shared experience, or even a search for guidance. Jadzia, being the eighth Dax host, has gone through significant changes of self many times already, transitioning genders in half of them.

Bashir’s pre and post-transition senses of self lie in the child he was versus the man he is now. He even arguably has what the trans community calls a deadname, a birth name that is no longer used in favor of a chosen name that better reflects someone’s gender. In an argument with his parents in season five, Bashir reveals he stopped going by the nickname his parents used, Jules, as a teenager after he learned he was an Augment. When his parents finally address him as Julian, it’s framed as a healing moment where they finally see Bashir for who he says he is instead of who they wished he would be. The reconciliation of different identities that Dax is adept in solving comes much later and with much more difficulty for Bashir, and he perceives her self-assurance as a beacon.

While he never does enter into a romantic relationship with Jadzia, these connections crop up again in two other of his relationships down the line. In season seven’s “Chrysalis,” Bashir’s short-lived whirlwind romance with fellow Augment Sarina is based entirely in the joy of being seen for who he is without having to explain himself. He tells O’Brien that it’s something he has long fantasized about, being with someone like himself and living a normal life, and he is devastated when he moves too fast and they are forced to break it off. There is a sense of inopportune timing in both relationships regarding where each of them is in their lives: the “trans elder” Jadzia is not at all the right match for a closeted Bashir, nor is a Bashir that has been out for a few years a good fit for Sarina, who is just learning how to live outside an institution.