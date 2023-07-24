It's Time We Appreciate B'Elanna Torres

Early on, in the episode “Faces,” B’Elanna finds herself split into two different people — one is fully Klingon, the other is fully human. It’s in this episode she has to truly wrestle with her identity, rather literally in some parts. It’s an in-depth look at not only her self-hatred, but also self-love. While it’s a continual theme throughout multiple seasons, B’Elanna’s struggle with her identity starts off with a bang in this scenario. She is given the choice of who she wants to be, which parts of herself she wants to accept. B’Elanna ultimately has the choice whether to look fully human or not; she ultimately decides to choose herself as she has always been.

This doesn’t wrap up those struggles however, which is actually to be appreciated. Her struggles don’t go away, nor do her thoughts of hating her Klingon heritage or struggling to come to terms with it. But it changes, moment by moment. She grows to accept herself over the course of the series, showing the audience that self-love and acceptance is a process. There’s no magical switch or procedure that can make you adore yourself. Not even in the 24th Century.