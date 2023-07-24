Isa Briones Came Ready to Kick Butt

“It was really exciting because I used to do martial arts when I was younger and I did it for a while and I was one of those kids who was at the dojo seven days a week. Right after school, I would go and train, and then wait to do my homework at midnight because I wanted to be there. But I stopped kind of early on because I was like, oh, I'm going to do acting, I'm going to stop this,” Briones told a roundtable of reporters.

“I don't know why I stopped, but then when they said, ‘Okay, you're going to learn a fight sequence,’ I was so excited and it felt kind of like coming home, in a way,” she continued. “I've done musical theater before and you're supposed to know how to dance and everything, but I've found that martial arts come so much more easily to me than dance has ever been.”