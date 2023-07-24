Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Jan 17, 2023

    Isa Briones Came Ready to Kick Butt

    Isa Briones dishes on how she prepared for Star Trek: Picard's action scenes.

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Star Trek: Picard.

    Illustrated featuring Isa Briones and her Star Trek: Picard characters

    Getty Images / StarTrek.com - Rob DeHart

    In the premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard, Isa Briones’ Dahj gets several ass kicking action sequences. Sitting with StarTrek.com and others at the TCAs earlier this month, Briones shared how she prepared for these intense scenes.

    Your First Look at Star Trek: Picard

    StarTrek.com

    “It was really exciting because I used to do martial arts when I was younger and I did it for a while and I was one of those kids who was at the dojo seven days a week. Right after school, I would go and train, and then wait to do my homework at midnight because I wanted to be there. But I stopped kind of early on because I was like, oh, I'm going to do acting, I'm going to stop this,” Briones told a roundtable of reporters.

    “I don't know why I stopped, but then when they said, ‘Okay, you're going to learn a fight sequence,’ I was so excited and it felt kind of like coming home, in a way,” she continued. “I've done musical theater before and you're supposed to know how to dance and everything, but I've found that martial arts come so much more easily to me than dance has ever been.”

    Star Trek: Picard's Isa Briones Shares Her Thoughts on the Star Trek Universe

    Briones spoke about her stunt double and the team behind the amazing scenes in Star Trek: Picard. “We had a great stunt team, great stunt coordinator, and I did a month of training for one of the bigger scenes that you've seen in the trailer. It was a lot of hard work, especially since my body wasn't quite in the groove of that, but it really was so exciting getting to go back to that and do a lot of it. I still had an amazing stunt double, Kiera. I can throw a few punches, but I can't really do flips. So she took care of a lot of that heavy duty stuff, but it was really amazing getting to do that.”

    We can’t wait to see the journey that Briones and her character go on throughout the series.

    Jude Hosts a Paint-Date With Isa Briones

    This article was originally published on January 24, 2020.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Topics

    Related

    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of five different panels featuring different iterations of Star Trek comm badges on uniforms
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Graphic illustration of three Romulan showcase their uniforms and strong shoulder pads against a green checkerboard background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top