Investigating the Emerald Chain With Janet Kidder

Despite her harsh deeds, Osyraa did take in her nephew following her brother’s death and even offered some comforting words as the trance worm prepared to eat him. In a strange way, do you believe she perceives herself to be a moral person?

JK: Oh, absolutely. I really do feel like — whatever planet she’s walking on, she feels she is trying to make it [a better place] for her people in every way. She sees herself as a bit of a hero, I think. Certainly to her race and how she’s elevated them, with their technological advances and where they sit in the hierarchy now. I think she’s doing great, she’s doing a bang up job.

When Osyraa confronts the Federation above the planet Kwejian, she does so by communicating with Captain Saru via a viewscreen. What was the process behind filming that exchange like?

JK: It was very interesting. I’ve obviously never played an alien in a hologram before. Initially, I was much more animated. They’re like, well actually it’s just going to just be sort of your face, so try and keep it still. You’re working on this beautiful set, with the idea that there’s this world behind you. It was a wonderful experience to get a sense of what it might look like. It was very difficult for me to sort of appreciate how [the finished product] was going to look. Doing those scenes- luckily it was easy for me. The whole cast is there, so I’m really talking to the people who I needed to be talking to. It was fascinating.

Oh, so you were able to film it “face-to-face,” so to speak?

JK: Yeah, you can do that face-to-face. Maybe when you have to [shoot with] the green screen behind you, you do it again. But I at least got to work the scene with Doug [Jones] and with the cast.

Osyraa went on to threaten Kwejian with famine, yet she did so in a very calm and composed fashion. Is her controlled tone a way for her to mask the extent of her intentions?

JK: I’m not sure that she’s actually masking a lot. I think that her controlled tone is something that she’s had to cultivate and maintain in order to be taken seriously, especially as a female in this world. As I said before, I feel like Osyraa’s intentions are for the benefit of her people. Even though she essentially [does not make] the best choices in the way she behaves, I feel like her intentions are pretty clear and she does not shy away from them.

After her defeat, Osyraa sends a villainous parting message to the Discovery. Without giving anything away, how seriously do you think the Federation should take her warning?

JK: I think they should take her very seriously [laughs].

It is ultimately revealed that the Emerald Chain is running low on dilithium. Considering that context, was Osyraa’s attack on Kwejian driven more by fear than by anger?

JK: Yes, and I think that that is possibly something that she would be masking, ultimately. That she actually has quite a dire need for something. So that is sort of propelling her to try and get things sorted out as quickly as possible.