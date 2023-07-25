Introducing the U.S.S. Discovery

And the name of the newest Star Trek television series is... Star Trek: Discovery, with the show's hero ship called the U.S.S. Discovery (NCC-1031). Executive Producer Bryan Fuller revealed the details and debuted the logo today during a standing-room-only “Star Trek 50th Anniversary” panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fuller -- who in the early morning served fans in line donuts and coffee -- treated Hall H attendees to an exclusive first look video of the test flight of the U.S.S. Discovery, the newest Starfleet ship in the storied franchise’s return to television.

"It's an incredible honor to have shared the stage with these representatives of all the Star Trek series that have ever been," Bryan Fuller told StarTrek.com. "And it's also an honor to have them be the launching pad for a new series that has something we all relate to in Star Trek mythology, which is discovery."

Fuller smiled when asked how and why the upcoming show -- and its hero ship -- will be called Discovery. "There are so many reasons why we settled on Discovery," Fuller explained. "But the chief one amongst them was that I couldn't think of a more Star Trek-themed name for a ship than Discovery."