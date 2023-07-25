Introducing the Discovery Starships Collection

Captain Philippa Georgiou / Walker Class / Model Length 7.8"

Each ship in the Discovery collection has undergone extensive reference study and been reproduced with the supervision of Star Trek expert Ben Robinson for accuracy and detail. Further, each DiscoveryStarship is die-cast, hand-painted and comes with both a display stand and an informative in-depth magazine accentuating production artwork, highlighting the ships’ history, design, and the technology on board, along with its crew and weapons. In terms of size, Discovery Starships are approximately 7 inch to 10 inches in length - in the range of specials.

Eaglemoss, in response to overwhelming demand for this highly anticipated collection, is reserving issues for early subscribers. By purchasing today, you are reserving your spot to be the first to receive one of a limited quantity of Star Trek: Discovery Starships issues.

Subscription Option: Reserve today and get the Walker Class U.S.S. Shenzhou for only $9.95. The first ship will start shipping in January 2018. Through this special offer, fans have the opportunity to reserve a subscription to this limited edition collection. Then get a new ship from Discovery delivered to your door each month. Go to Discovery Starships Collection to subscribe.

Preorder Ship Only Option: Not ready to subscribe? Preorder the U.S.S. Shenzhou today for $54.95 at Eaglemoss Collections.