Introducing the Discovery Episode Pin Set

FanSets is taking pin collecting to a whole new level. The company, which produces the popular line of Star Trek pins, has just introduced the FanSets Star Trek: DiscoveryEpisode Pin set. The pins will measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga. The second episode pin features the Klingon Cleave ship that T'Kuvma decloaked as it rammed and cut Admiral Anderson's ship.

Fans can expect a total of 16 pins in the set: 15 episodic pins and the exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin will note the season, episode number and episode title. After a new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin.

Pins will be shipped in a series of two sets. The first (featuring eight episode pins and the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin) will hit the mail four to six weeks after the 8th episode airs, and the second set (seven pins) will ship four to six weeks following Discovery's 15th episode. Fans must order before October 29th in order to receive the exclusive "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin; orders placed after midnight MST, October 29th, will include the 15 episode pins, but not the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin.

Sets shipping domestically to the United States are priced at $200 U.S., plus $25 shipping/handling, which includes shipping for both the first and second sets. Sets shipping internationally (anywhere in the world outside the United States) are $200 U.S., plus $50 shipping/handling, and that also includes shipping for both the first and second sets.

Go to EpisodePins.com to order your Limited Edition Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set.