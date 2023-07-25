Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Merch

    Published Sep 25, 2017

    Introducing the Discovery Episode Pin Set

    Introducing the Discovery Episode Pin Set

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    FanSets is taking pin collecting to a whole new level. The company, which produces the popular line of Star Trek pins, has just introduced the FanSets Star Trek: DiscoveryEpisode Pin set. The pins will measure approximately 2 -2 ¼” square in size and feature a key person, ship, alien or item from each episode. As a special bonus, the first episode pin is an oversized 3” x 3” pin that celebrates the launch of latest chapter in the Star Trek saga. The second episode pin features the Klingon Cleave ship that T'Kuvma decloaked as it rammed and cut Admiral Anderson's ship.

    Fans can expect a total of 16 pins in the set: 15 episodic pins and the exclusive “Season 1 Pass Holder” pin. Every pin will note the season, episode number and episode title. After a new episode airs, EpisodePins.com will be updated with an image of that episode-specific pin.

    Pins will be shipped in a series of two sets. The first (featuring eight episode pins and the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin) will hit the mail four to six weeks after the 8th episode airs, and the second set (seven pins) will ship four to six weeks following Discovery's 15th episode. Fans must order before October 29th in order to receive the exclusive "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin; orders placed after midnight MST, October 29th, will include the 15 episode pins, but not the "Season 1 Pass Holder" pin.

    Sets shipping domestically to the United States are priced at $200 U.S., plus $25 shipping/handling, which includes shipping for both the first and second sets. Sets shipping internationally (anywhere in the world outside the United States) are $200 U.S., plus $50 shipping/handling, and that also includes shipping for both the first and second sets.

    Go to EpisodePins.com to order your Limited Edition Star Trek: Discovery Episode Pin set.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    New Star Trek Action Figure Line Coming From Nacelle
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Enjoy A Cup of Earl Grey Like Picard with Master Replicas x Bodum Bistro Tea Set
    Merch
    Bodum's bistro tea cups as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation for Picard's Earl Grey tea
    Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture with This Limited Edition Release
    Merch
    Stylized packshot of the 45th anniversary release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture
    Bring Home Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and MOD DVD on November 12
    Merch
    Packshot of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 against a planet's surface background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top