INTERVIEW: Discovery's Jayne Brook

Brook is a familiar screen presence to moviegoers and television viewers, as her credits span from Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter Is Dead, Gattaca, Chicago Hope and John Doe to Boston Legal, Private Practice, Revenge, Rizzoli & Isles and The Sweet Life. StarTrek.com chatted with her the other day about her arc as Cornwell on Discovery, and here’s what she had to say:

How on your radar was Star Trek? Did you know the shows or the movies at all -- and had you ever auditioned for one

No, I had never auditioned for one. And, to tell you the truth, Star Trek is something that's in everybody's psyche from their childhood, but I was not someone who had followed it very closely. I saw the show probably when I was a kid. They’d do repeats of the original show and then the more recent movies, but Discovery has been just a really fun, unexpected thing to do. Now, I'm catching up.

How did the opportunity to do Discovery come along?

I knew Aaron (Harberts) and Gretchen (Berg) from working with them before, and they just called and asked would I play this admiral role. They said, “We have this part, and she's a really cool character, and will you play it?” Originally, I think they had the idea that she would die after the three episodes. They said, "You're gonna come in, and she's really cool," and then they thought she would die in that massacre. But, writers always use what they have and are very creative, and they were like, "Hmm, maybe we'll have them be taken prisoner instead."