INTERVIEW: Discovery Writer, Voyager Novelist Kirsten Beyer

The Saru episode is your big one, but is there a particular character whose voice you hear in your head, that you're most attached to for whatever reason?

Tilly (Mary Wiseman). She is a Starfleet officer unlike anything we have seen before, partially because of her inexperience. We're building from that notion that canon tells us both Kirk and Spock served these cadet years. We don't know what they were exactly. We don't know a lot about that, but we just ... It's there in history for us. So, we've imagined Tilly actually doing the same thing on our ship. I didn't hear her voice, though, until we cast Mary, and until I started to hear Mary. The minute she opened her mouth at the first table read, I was like, "Oh, my God." She just has her own rhythms, her own sensibilities. You're never going to mistake Mary for anybody else. And for me, that marriage between those two is perfect. Any time I get to write her, I'm just tickled.

You are the liaison between Discovery as a show and the other elements, namely the novels and comic books. How is that going and what does that involve for you?

I have a lot more work to do on the show now than I did when we started, and so my time is very, very limited. In addition, once we moved into production, everybody in Toronto heard about me as the girl you could ask anything about Star Trek to, so the emails and the phone calls ... It's a great problem to have, but it's a lot. So, serving as the liaison, part of it is that I still get to work professionally with the people I was with before on the novels, and I've been brought into this whole new world of comic books, which is fabulous. But it's the thing that I usually get to at the end of the day when I am most tired, and yet it requires so much focus. To read an entire novel two or three times. To make sure that the little changes that have happened in the room are now going to reflect it. It's an ambitious project that we have taken on ourselves to try to tie this series to its tie-in properties in a way that nothing has before, and I'm very proud so far of what we have done. The amount of energy it's going to require to sustain that, I don't know, but we're going to keep trying. It's going to be the goal, but Jiminy Christmas.