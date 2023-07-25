INTERVIEW: Discovery Writer-Director, Akiva Goldsman

How deep is your affection for Star Trek and what do you appreciate most about it?

So deep. So sadly, pathetically deep. Deep like a crazy person. Deep like my first Star Trek convention was in 1976. Deep like I got J.J. (Abrams) to put me in both movies. I have a bubble gum card from the first one with my character on it. I don't even think he has a name. I'm just Vulcan Science Council, but I've got a bubble gum card. It's in Lucite in my office. I had the ship blueprints when they came out. I got the Christie’s catalog (for the famous Trek auction). There are deeper, but I'm pretty good.

The story goes that you literally lobbied J.J. Is that true?

I did, 100%. I literally just asked him. I've known J.J. for a long time. I introduced him to his wife, so I thought I would call in that favor. Twice.

So, what's the bigger thrill for you: being in two Star Trek movies, or writing/directing a Star Trek series?

Oh, writing Star Trek, being part of building Star Trek. Being in a movie is actually horrific. The idea of it is delightful, but unless you're an actor, it's actually just hard and anxiety-provoking that you will fail. But the idea that I get to be part of re-creating or inductively creating this piece of this universe is impossible (for him to wrap his head around). I can't imagine anything for work that could make me happier.