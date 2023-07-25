INTERVIEW: Discovery Showrunner Aaron Harberts

Enterprise was a Trek prequel as well. What's its impact on Discovery…

Enterprise has been so tough because they tried to rack on several things and sometimes it will be like, "Oh, if Enterprise had just left that alone we wouldn't be like painted into that corner," but they did and that's fine. We just find a way. When it comes to the fans, Gretchen and I made a choice to go off of social media. I'll tweet a little bit, but we really stayed off of that and off Facebook. We don't read press about show. We aren't looking at that because the expectation can get so great that you can buckle. We need to just keep our heads down and know that our team is guiding us on the best path.

What I hope happens is, after this first season, second season, we'll start creating our own slice of it so that we're adding to canon in our way, and those questions come up less and less. It's been very important, and look, you can't be perfect all the time… Some things just slip through the crack. Maybe an actor just says the wrong line and you miss it and suddenly you're on a mix stage and you're like, "Oh my God, oh God. Did they just use that phrase?" We'll try to fix it, but nothing's perfect. There will be tiny little mistakes, but I'll tell you something, our intentions are nothing but good.

The show is called Discovery. What will we be discovering?

We will be discovering the Federation and Starfleet in a time of war, and how the Federation has to look at itself and make some decisions about how it needs to behave and act. You're going to find a character in Michael Burnham, who was basically ready to be promoted to the Captain's chair and makes some choices that change her life, and for that reason, what she thought she was going to get, who she thought she was, all of her time with Sarek training to be a captain… is now sort of a far-off vision, and she's going to be discovering who she really is. We're going to be discovering the Klingons from a point of view I don't think we've done before.

Mainly, when you cut away to Klingons (in previous Treks), they're screaming "Qapla!" and firing torpedoes. (And on Discovery) you're going to find a race of people who have their own philosophy, know it's a philosophy of isolationism and it's a philosophy of wanting to maintain their own unity in the face of their own... The Klingons have never been more fractured at this time, and they want to unite. They want to focus on themselves rather than focus on anything else outside that. We'll discover that, too. We'll discover how a war breaks out sort of by watching it happen on both sides.