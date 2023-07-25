Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Jul 26, 2017

    Inside Discovery: Rainn Wilson

    Inside Discovery: Rainn Wilson

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Rainn Wilson steps into some pretty big shoes on Star Trek: Discovery, as he plays the rascally Harcourt “Harry” Fenton Mudd, whom the late, great Roger C. Carmel so brilliantly introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episodes “Mudd’s Women” and “I, Mudd.” And, trust us, Wilson – a hardcore Trek fan himself – knows full well that expectations will be sky-high. That’s why Wilson – best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office – smiled slyly when asked if he considered his performance as Harry Mudd a complement to Roger Carmel's or something separate and apart from it.

    “I think it is... Well, let me put it this way,” Wilson shared during a quick conversation with StarTrek.com at the recent San Diego Comic-Con extravaganza. “So, I inherited the role of Dwight from Mackenzie Crook from the original (The Office) series. And, I basically stole all of the brilliant stuff that he did, and then added my own stuff, and it was great. And, it's the same thing with this. I inherited a character that had been previously played by another brilliant actor. I stole a lot of things that I loved from his performance, and then added a lot more of my own.

    “So, it's a testament to (Carmel), what an interesting actor he was,” Wilson continued. “You can't take your eyes off him when he's on an episode… So full of light, and has a wonderful light and dark quality that the original writers brought to him. But I think the new writers (on Discovery) have also brought their... He's mischievous and deadly at the same time. And that's a fun balance to watch.”

    Comic-Con attendees who visited the Discovery Gallery over the previous weekend got to see – and marvel at -- Wilson’s Harry Mudd costume up close and personal. Wilson could barely contain his enthusiasm as she spoke of wearing the costume and bringing Mudd to life.

    “Oh, it's amazing,” he said. “It's amazing. It's part Shakespeare. He has heightened language. It's very much in the Star Trek universe. Also, to get to play a civilian is rare in Star Trek; there's very few civilian roles. I really think they're the most fun. Just think about it. There's this whole universe in the Federation space that they're buying things, and selling things, and trading things, and having cities, and falling in love. We need to see some of those characters sometimes.”

    And soon we will.

    Visit StarTrek.com tomorrow for our conversation with Mary Wiseman.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top