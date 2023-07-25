Inside Discovery: Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson steps into some pretty big shoes on Star Trek: Discovery, as he plays the rascally Harcourt “Harry” Fenton Mudd, whom the late, great Roger C. Carmel so brilliantly introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episodes “Mudd’s Women” and “I, Mudd.” And, trust us, Wilson – a hardcore Trek fan himself – knows full well that expectations will be sky-high. That’s why Wilson – best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office – smiled slyly when asked if he considered his performance as Harry Mudd a complement to Roger Carmel's or something separate and apart from it.

“I think it is... Well, let me put it this way,” Wilson shared during a quick conversation with StarTrek.com at the recent San Diego Comic-Con extravaganza. “So, I inherited the role of Dwight from Mackenzie Crook from the original (The Office) series. And, I basically stole all of the brilliant stuff that he did, and then added my own stuff, and it was great. And, it's the same thing with this. I inherited a character that had been previously played by another brilliant actor. I stole a lot of things that I loved from his performance, and then added a lot more of my own.