Inside Discovery: Mary Wiseman

Mary Wiseman is discovering something unique about Star Trek: Discovery. The young actress, who plays Cadet Tilly on the upcoming show and grew up watching Star Trek: The Next Generation, lauds the freedom offered by the fact that Discovery is being made by CBS All Access and Netflix.

“I think that the mindset and the focus is curious,” she told StarTrek.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “So, we're finding out what we can do. There are adult themes and there's freedom in that, and in knowing that we can do anything and figure out, discover what works.”