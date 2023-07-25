Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Jul 25, 2017

    Inside Discovery: Jason Isaacs

    Inside Discovery: Jason Isaacs

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Jason Isaacs has been a part of franchises and pop-culture phenomena before. The Harry Potter saga, Star Wars Rebels and The OA all immediately spring to mind. Now, to that list add Star Trek: Discovery, on which Isaacs will play Captain Gabriel Lorca. Only, Isaacs is far more focused on bringing Lorca to life than on checking off another franchise on his resume.

    "You don't think about franchises in that way," Isaacs told StarTrek.com during a quick, exclusive conversation at Comic-Con. "You think about, 'What story am I telling?' You think about, 'Is this a character? And this is a very interesting, messed-up guy with a bunch of things going on inside. And it's not apparent when you first meet him. He's got all kinds of agendas that are involved. You just look for meat and potatoes, something to act. If I thought, 'Oh, do I want to be Bill Shatner or Patrick Stewart?'... I would have run crying and hidden in a cupboard."

    Isaacs went on to note that it's not been too hard to make Lorca a flesh-and-blood figure. And that he credits to the writing, his co-stars and the show's elaborate sets.

    "Oh, the world is amazing," Isaacs said. "It's not about how much they spent on the sets, it's how incredible and huge their imaginations are. Really, the most important thing is what goes on between the actors, between the characters. I was going to say the human beings, but they're no longer just human beings. Those are, as much as they're futuristic and imaginative and creative, they're completely ripped from the modern world. That's what made Star Trek great, always," Isaacs continued. "It was our world, our dilemmas, as seen through the prism of fantasy. And it's that and more so in our show."

    CBS also spoke with Isaacs at Comic-Con. Check out his comments about reacting to stuff blowing up around him, the show's long, serialized story, and Lorca's relationship with Michael Burnham.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top