Inside Discovery: Doug Jones

So, what does Jones think fans will love and appreciate about Lt. Saru?

“I think a couple things,” the actor replied. “He's 6'8". I'm the tallest character that's on the show right now. I'm delicate and gazelle-like in appearance, but I'm also wicked when pushed into a corner. So, he has colors and layers. Every character on the show does, by the way. And the writers are just kickass in creating an onion in each one of us to peel back the layers and see colors and smells that weren't there before.”

Jones is no stranger to sci-fi fans. The actor, who is very tall and extremely lean, not to mention a contortionist and mime, played Abe Sapien in the Hellboy adventures, both the Pale Man and Faun in the acclaimed Pan’s Labyrinth, the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, one of the Gentlemen in the “Hush” episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as the Ice Cream Man in Legion and Cochise on Falling Skies, among other memorable makeup-heavy roles.