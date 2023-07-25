Inside Discovery: Anthony Rapp

Star Trek: Discovery's Lt. Stamets, according to Anthony Rapp, is incredibly smart. And, the actor told StarTrek.com and Star Trek Magazine during a conversation at Comic-Con, when you're that smart, it can be tough to be around other people who aren't as sharp about certain things.

"It's been very interesting to see how that lays out and the dynamics of it," Rapp said. "He's not the most adept at interpersonal relationship. So, it's been really interesting to see the way that that's evolved and changed over the course of the season. The other interesting this is that, this is my first time doing a regular role in a TV show. I hear murmurs about what's coming, but it's also wonderful to not know what's coming and to keep discovering what twists and turns are coming my way and how my character grows and changes."