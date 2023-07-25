Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Jul 29, 2017

    Inside Discovery: Anthony Rapp

    Inside Discovery: Anthony Rapp

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery's Lt. Stamets, according to Anthony Rapp, is incredibly smart. And, the actor told StarTrek.com and Star Trek Magazine during a conversation at Comic-Con, when you're that smart, it can be tough to be around other people who aren't as sharp about certain things.

    "It's been very interesting to see how that lays out and the dynamics of it," Rapp said. "He's not the most adept at interpersonal relationship. So, it's been really interesting to see the way that that's evolved and changed over the course of the season. The other interesting this is that, this is my first time doing a regular role in a TV show. I hear murmurs about what's coming, but it's also wonderful to not know what's coming and to keep discovering what twists and turns are coming my way and how my character grows and changes."

    Rapp plays an astromycologist, a/k/a a fungus expert. The character, like Rapp, also happens to be gay. His partner is Dr. Hugh Culber, the U.S.S. Discovery's medical officer, played by Wilson Cruz. Clearly, Lt. Stamets finds Dr. Culber plenty smart.

    "There are some issues that come up between us, but at the same time, I think one of the things you really want to establish is that my partner, or the reason we are together, is that he totally gets me and gets that aspect of me that is a little bit... that can be off-putting. He has opened his arms up and heart up to me in a wonderful way. So, therefore, I'm also a little different."

    While the show will spend time on the Stamets-Culber bond, Rapp was quick to note that theirs is merely another relationship amongst the crew.

    "It's just like every other aspect of these issues of diversity," the longtime Rent star explained. "I'm on the bridge and you haven't met all the other characters yet, some of the junior bridge officers and whatever they are. It's a panoply of every kind of person and there's nothing about that in the text at all, but it's a thrill to be a part of something that looks like it. It is, on a certain level, surface, but it also speaks to a Utopian vision of what is to come, where hopefully none of those differences matter."

    Visit StarTrek.com tomorrow for our conversation with Mary Wiseman. And keep an eye out for the next issue of Star Trek Magazine, which will feature additional in-depth coverage of Discovery.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top