In 'Lifesigns,' It's What's on the Inside That Counts

But it’s all just a ruse, isn’t it? For everyone. A lot of this is because of the accessibility of such software. There’s thousands of these sorts of apps, like FaceTune, BeautyPlus, and Snow. Each one allows you to tweak your features in any way you see fit — larger eyes, a narrow face, a smaller nose, you name it. Some are, yes, more realistic than others, but when you’re looking to create a social media friendly version of yourself that can garner likes and compliments, does reality really matter?

I do not have an illness that affects my physical appearance. Instead, I suffer from mental illness, which allows chronic thoughts that decimate my self-esteem to run amuck. I see myself as too fat, too broad-shouldered, too big of a nose and forehead. I don’t remember the last time I didn’t edit a photo. I don’t remember the last time I wasn’t narrowing my jawline and thinning out my nose bridge. I don’t exactly like my face, and I’ve never had self-esteem in any regard; it was only once I started editing my photos that people started commenting on how good my skin looked or how pretty I was. “How do you always look so perfect,” people would comment. And I’d smile, feeling good about myself, even knowing that it was only perfect because I had spent 10 minutes tweaking every little thing, blurring out the wrinkles, and artificially getting just the right light.

As soon as I’d had a taste of that, I was a goner. I couldn’t post unedited photos; people wouldn’t think I was pretty, I would be disgusted with myself. When Danara cries out that she’d rather live two more days in her beautiful and healthy body than live a life looking how she actually did, I felt that. I understood that.