IDW's Discovery #1 Available Now

Star Trek: Discovery: The Light of Kahless #1 is available now from IDW Publishing. The Klingon-centric tale is, of course, based on the galaxy's newest Star Trek series and is written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, the latter of whom is a prolific author of Voyager novels and currently serves on the Discovery writing staff. The art is by Tony Shasteen.
Discovery #1 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Further, each issue features a “ships of the line” cover by Declan Shalvey and colorist Jordie Bellaire, while J.K. Woodward has also created a variant cover.
