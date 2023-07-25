I Was a Child of Mars

One by one, kids from all over my school were being called down to the office. The girl from English class didn’t come back. Rumors abundant, they said thousands of people were dead. Someone in the hallway said darkly that the kids being called down to the office were probably being told their parents had been killed or injured in the attack. In reality, it was that parents wanted their kids home, together with them during this tragedy. My stomach felt tight, like I’d been vomiting for hours, the first use of a muscle I’d never felt before, but I knew what I was feeling — fear.

…and then, it happened. I was in math class, and the loudspeaker crackled, and the principal spoke my name. “Nick Mancuso, report to the main office.”

I felt my fingers grow cold. I looked to my math teacher, who nodded, and I rose from my seat slowly. Time felt as though it was taffy, stretched, rubbery, and slow. My dad sometimes worked in New York. My dad had been to the World Trade Center before on business. Here I was, being called down to the office. I heard the echo of that student’s speculation in my head. I was going to be told my dad was gone.

I remembered walking down the brutalist hallway of the middle school, the painted cinder block walls, the way the musty carpet smelled. I remember the clothes I was wearing, the way my sneakers felt on the ramp down toward the main office. I was going to learn my dad had died. I felt shaky, and my cheeks felt tight. As I approached the office, I could see my Mom standing there, her purse on her shoulder. I could feel my breath in my throat as I reached for the polished steel of the door handle. I twisted it, and pulled it open.