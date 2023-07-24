How Service Defines Starfleet

On September 11, the United States celebrates a National Day of Service and Remembrance. This was done so that something positive could come out of the horrific tragedy of 9/11. It's about reclaiming the day, and honoring the legacy of the men and women who lost their lives, and also risked their own wellbeing to protect others.

The day's spirit of service and unity is very much in keeping with the ongoing themes of Star Trek. Perhaps most notably in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, when Spock paid the ultimate price because he believed "the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few."

But service in Starfleet is about more than just sacrifice. Almost everyone serving on a ship has embraced Starfleet's mission of exploration. That's the purpose that unites them.