This is How the Star Trek Family Gives Back

One might say that Armin Shimerman lives by the “Rules of Altruism” rather than the more familiar Ferengi guidebook concerning acquisition. “Life has been enormously gracious to me,” says Shimerman. “If I can give back, I feel it’s my duty, and my responsibility, and my honor to do so.” An ardent champion for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the actor feels deeply fortunate that his wife, and two-time Deep Space Nine guest star, Kitty Swink survived the disease. Swink shares her story at events and offers hope for survival to those still afflicted with the deadly cancer. “While I donate to PanCAN, what Kitty does is much, much more important,” states Shimerman.

The former Ferengi also holds a position on a SAG-AFTRA Foundation charitable committee, where he works to aid actors who are struggling financially or dealing with unpaid medical bills. In addition to lending a hand to the acting community, Shimerman often collects donations at his convention appearances on behalf of Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit that he admires for its resolve to dispatch physicians to countries in need. On the homefront, Shimerman and Swink do their civic duty by involving themselves in the political process and supporting various candidates. “Kitty and I want to see our country prosper and go forward,” Shimerman explains.

Shimerman appreciates the unwavering compassion that his co-stars display for their favorite foundations, but the actor considers his encounters with Star Trek enthusiasts to be particularly energizing. “I find the fans to be an incredibly generous and charitable group of people,” remarks Shimerman. “When actors ask for donations, the fans are gracious and will contribute until it hurts. Those acts of charity are inspirational.”