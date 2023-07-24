The Essential Workers Of Star Trek Show Some Things Never Change

Everyone in Star Trek has a borderline-magical device in their homes that can make meals almost-instantly, with all the nutritional value you’d need to keep going. In the real world, we have something similar: a microwave. Characters on Trek often treat the replicator the way we treat our microwaves: it’s fine in a pinch, but it’s missing something. The crew would much rather congregate in Ten Forward, where the drinks are handmade, the bartender listens to your problems, and you can look at something other than the four drab walls of your apartment quarters for a little while.

Once the dining-out experience was robbed from us during the pandemic, it crystallized for many people what an important function that time away from home was serving. Socialization, a change of scenery, different food - all of them are super-important for maintaining one’s mental health in a time of crisis. And since “times of crisis” are like one of the top three reasons the Enterprise is out there (the other two being “boldly going” and “seeking Jamaharon”), it makes sense that a restaurant was a critical addition to the Galaxy class of starships.

But those times of crisis don’t only impact the Starfleet personnel. The Enterprise-D, as a vessel of diplomacy and exploration, has a crew filled with civilians, and threats as varied as a de-evolutionary virus or Borg assault don’t distinguish between the bold crimson of a Command division uniform and the embarrassing teal checker pattern of a Ten Forward busboy.

Here on Earth, the same has been true: viruses don’t distinguish between the green scrubs of an ICU nurse and the black apron of someone pulling a lunch shift. Moreover, the places where people congregate in large numbers like restaurants and nightclubs have proven to be hotbeds of disease transmission. Servers, bartenders, and line cooks have been some of the hardest-hit during the pandemic, particularly because the low pay and lack of health insurance endemic to the profession has left them more vulnerable to the aftermath of a hospital stint.

Employees of Ten Forward don’t get paid, just like everybody else in the Federation. But to put it another way, they get paid the same as Captain Picard does. When a virus ravages the crew of the Enterprise, they’ll get as much time off as they need to recover. And when Doctor Crusher presents them with a hypospray to cure their ailments, she doesn’t also try to present a bill for several thousand dollars.

Instead, the essential workers of the Enterprise-D are treated as truly essential, as important to the mission as an engineer or a botanist. Their service and venue keep the crew relaxed and mentally healthy between missions, and Guinan has probably saved the ship at least as often as Wesley.