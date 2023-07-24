How Discovery Employs the Power of Empathy

Star Trek has always offered a more hopeful, healthy view of humanity’s future. But it has often restricted that idea to the broadest sorts of strokes, promising that eventually modern-day problems like racism, sexism, and homophobia would cease to exist in a utopian society that has finally embraced its better angels and works together for the good of all. (Which, you know, fingers crossed for us eventually!)But the franchise has often struggled to accurately depict mental illness or the ways a more advanced society might deal with emotional trauma. This is not for lack of trying, however. Counselor Deanna Troi was out here trying to get everyone to talk about their feelings back in Star Trek: The Next Generation! And various characters, including both its Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Deep Space Nine’s Miles O’Brien, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after horrific personal experiences.Yet, Star Trek has always been limited by our own modern-day understanding of mental illness, and the stigmas that surround it. This is why it’s exciting to see the franchise so clearly evolving on this issue, just as contemporary culture has done. Discovery is the first Star Trek installment to delve quite this thoroughly into issues of mental and emotional health, and its unflinching honesty about how destabilizing and difficult an experience being a Starfleet officer can be feels like a revolutionary – and necessary – choice for the franchise.Previous Star Trek series would often show destruction and devastation onboard a bridge, or depict a particularly harrowing mission for specific crew members. But, with few exceptions, the effects of those events would generally dissipate by the time the story reached an episode’s closing credits, and things would rest to feel spotless and new again a week later.

Discovery’s third season not only shows viewers that the ship’s crew are deeply affected by their jump to the future, it makes their lingering trauma a key part of the story it’s telling. It truly commits to showing us characters who are not only deeply impacted by what they’ve gone through but are permanently changed by it.