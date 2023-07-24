Published Nov 21, 2022
Holiday Gift Guide | Expand Your Library with These Trek Reads
In need of coffee table guides, children's board books, comics, and more? We got you!
In need of some inspiration to curate your personal Trek-themed library or looking to expand the minds of the next generation?
Whether you're in search of the perfect coffee table piece or children's board book, or anything in between, we've found some great releases from this year.
A delightfully quirky twist on “Deck the Halls” that will be a holiday must-have for Trek fans of all generations! This lighthearted holiday picture book features beloved Star Trek characters and locales from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, and Discovery. This ultimate seasonal gift has page after page of Easter-egg filled scenes that include nods to the Gorn, Guinan, Grudge, and more. Resistance to the holiday spirit is futile!
A space historian's tour through astounding spaceflight history and the Smithsonian's collection of space and science fiction memorabilia. Spanning from the 1929 debut of the futuristic Buck Rogers to present-day privatization of spaceflight, Space Craze celebrates America's endless enthusiasm for space exploration.
From the almost 650 million viewers who tuned in to watch the first steps on the Moon, to the ardent Star Trek fandom that burgeoned into a cultural force, Space Craze taps into the country’s enduring love affair with space.
A long, long time ago, a young girl (based on the character of Michael Burnham) found the courage to brave the darkness and to give her people the stars so they would no longer be afraid of the night. Adapted from the Short Trek "The Girl Who Made the Stars," this picture book adapted by New York Times bestselling author Robb Pearlman encourages young readers to be brave, to face their fears and accept challenges, and to always be true to who they are.
Celebrate IDW’s 400th issue of Star Trek comics with this monumental issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed series. This collection of minis brings together Star Trek comics veterans in an equal celebration of IDW’s Star Trek comics past and future. Join little Keyla Detmer — as seen in Star Trek: Discovery — Adventures in the 32nd Century #3—on a new expedition, visit the Kelvin Universe, witness a heartfelt tale by TNG’s very own Wil Wheaton, and more by Chris Eliopoulos, Declan Shalvey, Rich Handley, and Mike Johnson, with art by Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Joe Eisma!
The first board book to teach your littlest warriors Klingon. Qapla'!
Help your little one learn first words and a new language with this out-of-this-world first words book! A mix of classic and unique first words are presented in English and Klingon with bright, child-friendly illustrations to help with language comprehension. Learn how to greet an enemy, or jagh, to count from wa’ to wa’maH, and more. Soon enough your little one will speak with batlh, or honor, with the help of this adorable guide.
Go where no board book has gone before with this exploration of colors seen across the galaxy!Now, for the first time, the youngest Trek fan can explore strange new worlds and see the universe through the eyes of a Starfleet cadet. Enjoy illustrations of a SHINY SILVER space station, a GORN GREEN captain wearing a GOLD lame tunic and BROWN gauntlets, and of course Starfleet officers wearing BLUE, YELLOW, and RED shirts! And because this pop culture primer is filled with more visual Easter Eggs and jokes than there are tribbles, it makes the perfect gift for the adult collector, too!
Explore strange new worlds and see the universe through a Starfleet Academy telescope. Illustrations of some of Star Trek’s most iconic space-faring vessels, including the Enterprise, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, a Klingon Bird of Prey, and the Kataan probe are paired with real photographs of an asteroid, the planets, Pluto, the Sun, and even a nebula! When enjoyed along with Star Trek: My First Book of Colors, Star Trek: My First Book of Space offers readers and fans of all ages an age-appropriate, entertaining, and energizing first contact with a comprehensive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education.
An essential guide to Star Trek's most iconic villains, featuring profiles and interviews. Over the 50 incredible years of Star Trek TV shows and movies, the franchise has produced many stand-out villains. Collected here are features on some of the very best - or worst - villains and classic interviews with the actors who portrayed them. Includes the Borg (Alice Krige as the Borg Queen), Khan (Ricardo Montalban, Benedict Cumberbatch), Q (John de Lancie), Shinzon (Tom Hardy) and many, many more.
Created by fans for fans, with a foreword from Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo and Ethan Phillips, this is a first-of- its-kind, fully authorized celebration of Star Trek’s most enduring and endearing friendships, including Kirk and Spock, Picard and Data, Janeway and Seven of Nine, Bashir and Garak, and more! Whether you and your pals think of yourselves as a Sulu and Chekov, a Burnham and Tilly, or even an Archer and Porthos, this is the perfect book to gift to your best Trek friend or keep for yourself! A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this book goes to benefit The Planetary Society, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.
The iconic Star Trek characters’ life stories told for the first time in their own words! James T. Kirk chronicles the greatest Starfleet captain's life (2233–2293), in his own words. Jean-Luc Picard tells the story of one of the most celebrated names in Starfleet history. Kathryn Janeway reveals her career in Starfleet, from her first command to her epic journey through the Delta Quadrant leading to her rise to the top as vice-admiral in Starfleet Command.
A special in-depth book celebrating the classic trilogy of Star Trek movies — The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home. With classic interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and rare imagery, relive the thrills and excitement of these unforgettable movies.
Or gift a loved one a subscription to Star Trek Explorer so they can get all the inside scoop year-round!
On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology that will revolutionize warp goes missing. The crew of the U.S.S. Resolute is tasked with an urgent stealth mission to recover Dr. Leah Brahms and keep her research out of enemy hands.
Tune in to the exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' highly-anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek Resurgence! From Resurgence lead game writers Dan Martin and Andrew Grant with art by Josh Hood (Star Trek: Mirror Broken)!
