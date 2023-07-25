Harberts & Berg Talk Best Discovery Episodes

“And, I really love episode 14, ‘The War Without, The War Within,’ because I just thought that was a frantic way of showing the Federation and Starfleet in really dire straits, and showing the lengths that people are willing to go, the lengths that war and violence push people to go. We always wanted to make sure that the Federation and Starfleet were redeemed, but that was the darkest tunnel. I felt like Lisa Randolph, who wrote it, and the director of that episode (David Solomon), just knocked it out of the park. And, the breakup scene between Michael and Tyler, I thought, was really great. I thought that James Frain was awesome in it as well, so, I like that one.”

Harberts and Berg went on to discuss how the show’s streaming aspect allowed them and the writing staff to dig deep into the characters and tell stories they might not have been able to had Discovery aired as a traditional network show. Among those stories: the Stamets-Dr. Culber relationship, as well as the emotionally, physically and sexually complex situation involving Tyler and L'Rell, both played out over the course of multiple episodes.