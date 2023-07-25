Go Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Bridge Crew

StarTrek.com: Tell us about Star Trek: Bridge Crew. How did this project come about?

David Voytpka: The original game was released in 2017 on all major VR HMDs and platforms at the time.?It was inspired by the idea of being able to be on a Federation bridge, with the immersion of VR, and doing it together as a crew with others.?Social VR is a very compelling aspect of the VR medium, and Star Trek is the perfect brand to experience it with. ?

Who can users play as in Star Trek: Bridge Crew??

DV: Up to four players take on the roles of Federation officers on the bridge, and the game can also be played with fewer players — including solo play. ?AI will fill in positions and take commands from the human player in the Captain role.??

There are also three different Star Trek settings in the game, each with the appropriate ship and bridge.?The story campaign takes place in the Kelvin timeline where players play a new ship called the U.S.S. Aegis.?Additional modes can then be played on the original U.S.S. Enterprise, as well as the Enterprise NCC-1701-D which is part of the Next Generation DLC that’s included with Oculus Quest version.?